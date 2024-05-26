Sunday's White Sox-Orioles game to start rain delay: Here's everything we know

Sunday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch is set for 2:50 p.m., although the game was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the start time was pushed back.

The White Sox expressed optimism that inclement weather would move out of the area within an hour of the scheduled first pitch time, according to CHGO’s Vinnie Duber.

