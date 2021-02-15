Sunday's Top Plays

The Telegraph

Demands for the abolition of the “crocodile roll” are growing after it was confirmed that England flanker Jack Willis suffered extensive knee damage that is likely to end his season. Willis sustained a sickening knee injury in the 65th minute of England’s six-try victory against Italy on Saturday as he was rolled out of a ruck by flanker Sebastian Negri. Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said that Willis had not torn his ACL but had done “everything but that” in his left knee which will probably spell the end of the openside flanker’s season The crocodile roll used by Negri, who apologised to Willis on Twitter, was not penalised by referee Mike Adamson. However, BT Sport summariser Ugo Monye said that Willis’ injury should act as a “line in the sand” for rugby’s authorities to examine the technique.