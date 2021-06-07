Sunday's Top Plays

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson began discussing a trade for Julio Jones with Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot less than a month ago. The team’s coaches did their due diligence in recent weeks, watching film on Jones and gathering information. On Sunday, everything came together to make the star receiver a Titan, pending a physical. [more]
Packers safety Adrian Amos is heading into his second season in Green Bay after four seasons in Chicago, and he appreciates the contrast between playing with Aaron Rodgers and playing with the Bears’ recent collection of quarterbacks. But Amos — who played in games for the Bears in which Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, [more]
As adversaries embrace cyberwarfare, securing personal information is becoming more of a headache for US troops operating abroad.
Ryan Tannehill couldn’t wipe the smile off his face Sunday night. The Titans quarterback has a new weapon, one of the best to play the position over the past decade. Julio Jones will pair with A.J. Brown, and the Titans also signed Josh Reynolds in the offseason. They also have the NFL rushing champion Derrick [more]
Privacy and tech experts said Amazon's new Sidewalk network, which connects strangers' Alexa devices, raised concerns about customer privacy.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Top buzzer beaters from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
“It was an exciting night for me. And I didn’t expect that. Believe me," Geore Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist said.
Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.