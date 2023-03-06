Sunday's Top 10 Plays

Yahoo Sports Videos

Immanuel Quickley played the game of his life while filling in for the injured Jalen Brunson, leading the Knicks to a double overtime victory over the Celtics and extending New York’s win streak to nine games. Kevin Durant got the best of Kyrie Irving in the duo’s first face-off since both were traded by Brooklyn. The Suns versus Mavericks matchup went down to the wire, where Devin Booker and Luka Doncic got in each others’ faces and had words. Las Vegas has a new power couple after Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller tied the knot. The Rush found the newlyweds’ gift registry, and what they asked for might surprise you.