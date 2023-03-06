Sunday's Top 10 Plays

Tom Pidcock won the Strade Bianche on Saturday, the Briton just holding off a powerful field to claim the Italian classic cycling race.A former cyclo-cross world champion and mountain bike Olympic gold medallist, Pidcock made the most of his off-road pedigree as he won his first Spring classic and first one-day race since the Brabantse Pijl in 2021.
Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier won a battle of the fast men to take the first stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday in La Verriere.The momentum carried the two men clear as part of a breakaway trio with six kilometres left but after a chat, the two heavyweights sat up and allowed the sprinters to battle for victory.
Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs was among the fastest players in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Follow along live with Yahoo Sports for the buzziest moments from this year's edition in Indianapolis.
Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/04/2023
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo used a stat-padding tactic to complete a triple-double vs. the Washington Wizards.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Adam Schefter constructed a loose framework for how a hypothetical trade between the Bears and Colts would result.
The Warriors are winless (0-15) on the road when they lose the first quarter. Fix that, they probably end their road despair.
Could Mason Rudolph be the veteran backup the 49ers are searching for?
Phoenix Suns are just three games into the Kevin Durant era, but are enjoying all that's come with the addition of one of the greatest players ever.
Yahoo Sports is tracking four of the major conference championship games Sunday and automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament.
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with an 81-52 win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Sunday.
Immanuel Quickley played the game of his life while filling in for the injured Jalen Brunson, leading the Knicks to a double overtime victory over the Celtics and extending New York’s win streak to nine games. Kevin Durant got the best of Kyrie Irving in the duo’s first face-off since both were traded by Brooklyn. The Suns versus Mavericks matchup went down to the wire, where Devin Booker and Luka Doncic got in each others’ faces and had words. Las Vegas has a new power couple after Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller tied the knot. The Rush found the newlyweds’ gift registry, and what they asked for might surprise you.
"He is who he is. He strikes fear in our opponents and opens up a lot of things for his teammates," Steve Kerr said.