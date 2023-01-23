Sunday's Top 10 Plays
Must-see plays from Ziaire Williams, Gary Trent Jr. and Jaxson Hayes headline Sunday's Top 10 Plays.
Must-see plays from Ziaire Williams, Gary Trent Jr. and Jaxson Hayes headline Sunday's Top 10 Plays.
The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
Failure to recognize the Afghan Adjustment Act, and the women who served, would be a mistake that could cost the US in many ways for many years.
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) appeared to shift his response to photos apparently showing him in drag years ago, after saying earlier this week that reports that he performed as a drag queen were “categorically false.” Reporters barraged Santos with questions about the photos as he arrived at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Saturday, according…
Maxwell is imprisoned in Florida after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.
Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Jan. 22 called for giving Ukraine U.S.
Follow all the action in this bitter battle live right here with Yahoo Sports.
And yes it is delightful
The NFL’s current process for filling head-coaching vacancies necessarily distracts coaches whose teams are still playing, consuming time and attention that otherwise would be devoted to the next playoff game. To his credit, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans recognized the issue, and took steps to minimize the distraction. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that [more]
Martha Stewart revealed her current celebrity crush and weighed in on the debate, Pete Davidson versus Brad Pitt.
Beyoncé performed a private concert on Jan. 21 for the grand opening of a luxury hotel in Dubai.
These five stocks were handpicked for having excellent long-term prospects, a sustainable dividend, and an inexpensive valuation. Passive income investors will not want to miss this selection of excellent dividend stocks.
A winter storm will bring some snow to parts of the Northeast and I-95 corridor by the middle of the week.
Kyle Shanahan is a magician with his offense, but he also has a way of getting the defense going as well.
The Eagles were really impressive in beating the Giants.
The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner has shared new news about his snowplow accident on Instagram, including the shocking revelation that he broke 32 bones in the incident. Despite that heavy detail, Renner remains upbeat, sharing his gratitude for the support he’s received since the accident and vowing to press on with his rehabilitation. […]
Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown catch - overturned by officials - would've given the Bengals a two-touchdown lead.
The Ministry of Defene of the Czech Republic has denied information about the country's readiness to transfer Leopard 2 tanks received from Germany to Ukraine as compensation for the delivery of Soviet-style T-72 tanks to Kyiv.
The author says she wants her daughter to be proud of her identity and shares why they started celebrating traditional Chinese holidays.
Johnny Walker came out of the gate firing at UFC 283 and it resulted in a quick finish of Paul Craig.
David Pollack told Nick Saban the truth about Georgia, but he was kind to stop there. Because LSU is amassing a force of its own. Alabama best be ready.