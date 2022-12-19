Sunday's Top 10 Plays
Check out the best of the best from Sunday's games with the Top 10 plays!
As of 18 December, there are no missile carriers armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. Source: Ukrainian Navy Quote: "Up to eight enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea; In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications keeping up to two ships on combat duty; In the Mediterranean Sea, there are nine enemy ships, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total firing capacity of 72 missiles.
Thomas Bryant rewarded those who didn't hesitate to add him in the aftermath of Anthony Davis's foot injury. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers got increased production from several players and held on for a win over the Wizards.
More than anything, Lionel Messi had wanted to win the World Cup for Argentina. Now, he's earned his country’s undying love.
Those with a front-row seat to Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship came away with high praise.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be an all-timer.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
There was a huge disparity in support inside the stadium and Hugo Lloris may have quickly regretted his choice after winning the pre-shootout toss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, shot 65 Sunday at the PNC Championship, settling for a T-8 finish.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
"He’s in heaven. As a parent, that’s all you can ask for," said Sorenstam.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on December 19th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
In the Warriors' second game without Steph Curry, Jordan Poole went off for a career-high 43 in a blowout win over the Raptors.