Sunday's Top 10 Plays

Ukrayinska Pravda

As of 18 December, there are no missile carriers armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. Source: Ukrainian Navy Quote: "Up to eight enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea; In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications keeping up to two ships on combat duty; In the Mediterranean Sea, there are nine enemy ships, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total firing capacity of 72 missiles.