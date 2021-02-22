Sunday's Top 10 Plays

He was tossed for "throwing a ball in the direction of an official with force." That is not what the video shows.
James Harden scored 37, but that's not what people are talking about.
The former Heisman winner may be a free agent sooner than later.
A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday. Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled. Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given another attempt after officials recognised their mistake.
Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a 53-0 victory in front of former Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman
After a loss at the buzzer to the Hornets, Steve Kerr said Draymond Green "crossed the line" with his technicals in the final seconds.
Because the Lakers are hard-capped, they essentially get one shot to upgrade the roster. Do they use that shot on Cousins?
Is it all that odd, Naomi?
The San Francisco 49ers have a slew of free agents who could follow Robert Saleh to the New York Jets.
Yana Kunitskaya was the underdog heading into UFC Fight Night 185 but pulled off a significant win.
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.
It didn’t take long for Novak Djokovic to make his intentions clear: All that matters to him from here on out is catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings. “I mean, I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or anything like that,” he said.
"He could've turned into (The) Undertaker and stood straight up and eat all those shots."
Max Homa, who graduated from Valencia High in Santa Clarita, beats Tony Finau in a playoff to win the Genesis Invitational for his second PGA Tour title.
Naomi Osaka addressed it a day later, writing on Twitter "omg no."
What a refreshing sight it was to see Mikaela Shiffrin basking in the afternoon sunlight after another successful day in the Italian Dolomites. After collecting her fourth medal in as many races Saturday by taking bronze in the concluding slalom, the American skier was asked if she was content with how everything went over these two weeks. Hopefully somewhere in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.’
It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released. Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end. The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities [more]
Ball may only be 28 games into his rookie season, but the Hornets guard has already left quite an impression with his teammates.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) The chase to become Iowa's all-time leading scorer got to Luka Garza only once during Sunday's game against Penn State. Garza looked at the scoreboard going into a media timeout in the second half and saw that he needed to make both of the free throws he was about to shoot to reach the record. ''Obviously, I was a little nervous on that free throw,'' Garza said, laughing.
Here are the results from Race No. 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series season, run Sunday on the Daytona road course.