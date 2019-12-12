When the Steelers host the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, something will happen in the NFL that has not happened since 1927. Yes, actually.

Sunday's game will feature three brothers playing in the same game, Buffalo's Tremaine and Pittsburgh's Terrell and Trey Edmunds.

The 2018 NFL Draft saw two of the brothers go in the first round, Tremaine to the Bills and Terrell to the Steelers. It was the first time in the league's history that two brothers were drafted in the first round of the same draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trey, who went undrafted in 2017, joined the Steelers practice squad in 2018 and was activated to the active roster in October. All three are expected to be active on Sunday.

Both 2018 first-round picks have had solid seasons in 2019. Terrell has started every game for Pittsburgh this season and is second in the team in tackles, trailing only rookie Devin Bush. Tremaine, who's also started every game for the Bills, leads Buffalo in tackles with 97.

Trey, who plays running back, has played sparingly on offense. He has 92 rushing yards this season on 22 carries.

During the 2018 pre-draft process, NBC Sports Washington was able to get an inside look on the Edmunds family in the short documentary E-Boys. The clip shows the growth of the family through their adolescence and chronicles how the brothers put aside their brotherly competition in order to push each other to be the best player and person they could.

Now, they all are able to celebrate their successes on football's biggest stage. You can watch the whole documentary (Part I, Part II, Part III and Part IV) here.

MORE NFL NEWS:

Story continues

Sunday's Steelers-Bills clash will be a special reunion for the Edmunds family originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington