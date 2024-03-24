Sunday's Scottish Gossip: John Lundstram, Rocco Vata, Jota Silva, Zeljko Sopic, Jimmy Thelin

Rangers' John Lundstram

Rangers have offered John Lundstram a new contract and, although they are still hopeful the 30-year-old will extend his stay, talks over a new deal have stalled amid fears the English midfielder is waiting for potential offers from Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)

AC Milan and Serie A rivals Bologna and Atalanta had scouts watching as Rocco Vata scored a hat-trick in Republic of Ireland Under-21's 7-0 rout of San Marino, but Celtic remain in talks over a new contract and have tabled an extension offer until summer 2027 to the 18-year-old winger who could be snapped up for around 400,000 in training compensation at the end of the season. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic approached Vitória Guimarães about winger Jota Silva in January before signing Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna, but with the 24-year-old having since made his Portugal debut in a 5-2 win over Sweden, his club now value him at nearly £13m, pricing the Scottish champions out of any potential future interest. (Football Scotland)

Zeljko Sopic, whose Rijeka side lead Croatia's top flight, has poured scorn on suggestions he could be in the mix for the vacant Aberdeen job, with the 49-year-old saying: "It's constantly raining there and that's not good for my hairstyle at all." (Novi List)

Rijeka head coach Zeljko Sopic is not on Aberdeen's list of manager targets and the hunt still appears some way from conclusion with sources in Sweden expecting Jimmy Thelin to stay on at Elfsborg. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)