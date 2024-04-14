Sunday's Scottish Gossip: Jefte, Raskin, Celtic, Aberdeen, Beale, Wrexham

[SNS]

APOEL president Prodromos Petrides says he hopes to persuade Fluminese to renege on an agreement to sell Jefte to Rangers at the end of the season and that the on-loan 20-year-old left-back wants to stay with the Cypriot club. (Super Sport FM via Football Scotland)

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda says he's frustrated his son will not be able to see him play for the club again this season after Brendan Rodgers revealed it is unlikely the Japanese international has likely been ruled out for the rest of the term with a hamstring injury. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Nicolas Raskin remains part of his plans and says the Belgian midfielder, 23, has been 'unlucky' not to force his way back into the team after injury. (Glasgow Times)

Malmo head coach Henrik Rydstrom has revealed that Aberdeen managerial frontrunner Jimmy Thelin has been inspiring coaches for years after performing "miracles" with Elfsborg. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale thinks Celtic may have the advantage going into the final Old Firm derby of the season - but only because of how much pressure the referee will be under from an expectant home support. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher was hoisted up on supporters shoulders and paraded around the ground as Wrexham celebrated their promotion to League One last night. (Scottish Sun)