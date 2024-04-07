Sunday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Cakir, Clarke-Salter, Lammers, Butland, McKenna

[Getty Images]

Celtic have stepped up their interest in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and are ready to make an offer for The Turkey international this summer. (Taka Gazette via Scottish Sun)

Crystal Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth are ready to join Celtic in the race to sign Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter. (Football Insider)

Utrecht may try and land Rangers striker Sam Lammers on loan for next season too after scoring in four games in a row, along with eight assists in 12 games. (Glasgow Times)

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to attend today's Old Firm derby at Ibrox to watch Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has revealed he's so engaged with Old Firm rivalry rules that he accepts resuming a friendship with his former Coventry City boss Gordon Strachan is off limits. (Daily Record)

Scotland defender Scott McKenna was involved in a training ground bust-up with his own FC Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara after their latest defeat but the Danish club insist the row has been settled. (Scottish Sun)