Sunday's Scottish Gossip: Asmir Begovic, Borna Barisic, David Moyes, Scott McTominay, Paulo Bernardo, Patrick Pentz, Bosun Lawal

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is on Celtic's shortlist of options to replace Joe Hart this summer, but the 36-year-old is open to signing a new contract with the Championship club. (TalkSport)

Celtic want to sign a goalkeeper with better distribution than retiring Joe Hart this summer as they eye a move for Brondby 27-year-old Patrick Pentz along with PSV Eindhoven and Southampton. (Football Insider)

Paulo Bernardo could have the option of moving to Mexico this summer if Celtic decide against triggering a £6m fee with Benfica for the on-loan midfielder, with former coach Renato Paiva hoping to be reunited with the 22-year-old at Toluca. (Abola via The National On Sunday)

Queens Park Rangers are keen to sign Bosun Lawal, while Derby County and Portsmouth are also interested, after the Celtic 20-year-old impressed in midfield on loan to Fleetwood Town.

However, parent club manager Brendan Rodgers will give the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international the chance to impress in pre-season training before deciding his next move. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers are unlikely to offer Croatia left-back Borna Barisic a new contract this summer and the 31-year-old will leave for Trabzonspor after agreeing terms with the Turkish club. (Football Insider)

With David Moyes exiting West Ham United this summer despite the 61-year-old Scot insisting no decision has made on his future, Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted it was a mistake to fly in and speak to the Premier League club over joining as manager. (TalkSport)

West Ham United's hopes of appointing former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes as manager this summer appear to be over with AC Milan close to agreeing a deal. (The Guardian)

Elfsborg midfielder Arber Zeneli hopes the Swedish club can hold on to head coach Jimmy Thelin until June despite suggestions the latter should join Aberdeen immediately after agreeing a summer switch. (Sunday Post, print edition)

An injury sustained by Scott McTominay has sparked further concerns for Scotland ahead of the Euro 2024 finals after the Manchester United midfielder was forced off the field late in the game during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley. (Scotland On Sunday)