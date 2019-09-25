Sunday's Patriots-Bills matchup has record high ticket prices

If you're looking to head up to New Era Field to watch Sunday's Patriots-Bills matchup, it's going to cost you a pretty penny. In fact, it's going to cost more than any Bills game of the last 15 years.

As of Wednesday, the lowest price to get in the door is $160 according to WIVB-TV. The average price spent on a ticket this week is $262.

"It is a shock to me," owner of third-party ticket seller Southtowns Tickets, Brett Sim, told WIVB-TV. "I never in my lifetime think I'd see it… and I'm not that old."

The popular ticket platform SeatGeek says Sunday's game is "the most in-demand Bills game that we have tracked since we started looking at the secondary market," per NYup.com. The top five, which includes three matchups vs. the Pats, goes as follows:

Patriots at Bills (9/29/19): $190

Patriots at Bills (9/30/12): $180

Giants at Bills (10/4/15): $176

Eagles at Bills (10/27/19): $161

Patriots at Bills (10/30/16): $160

Considering the success of both AFC East squads so far this season, the price increase shouldn't come as much of a shock. Both teams are 3-0 to begin the season, and Bills Mafia always can be counted on to pack New Era Field. Especially when there's an opportunity to watch their team take down Tom Brady, which has been a rare occurrence over the last couple of decades.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

