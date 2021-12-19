Nets' games against Nuggets, Warriors postponed

Barclays Center outside

The Nets' games against the Denver Nuggets Sunday and Golden State Warriors Tuesday have been postponed.

The Nets are loaded with players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Bruce Brown.

Seven NBA games have been postponed in the past week and five of them were announced Sunday alone.

The Nets, after previously saying Irving would not be with the team until he was vaccinated, brought him back because of how decimated they were, but he landed in protocols on Saturday.