Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway: Full Ally 400 lineup

Ross Chastain has the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

It is Chastain's first career pole and it comes with him driving for Trackhouse Racing, a Nashville-based team. The Ally 400 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chastain became emotional after clinching the pole spot.

"The tears out there were tears of joy and satisfaction of just happiness that it's paid of," Chastain said. "All this comes down to speed and hundreds and thousands of a second. We were able to do it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"So much work for years and it didn't pay off. So that's what those were."

Chastain qualified with a speed of 160.687 mph. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing qualifying second with a qualifying speed of 159.573 mph.

Ally 400 lineup

Row 1

1. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 3

5. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ross Chastain with Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet took the pole for tomorrow's NASCAR Ally 400 Race at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Row 4

7. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Advertisement

Row 5

9. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

14. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 9

17. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

18. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 10

19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Advertisement

20. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 11

21. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 12

23. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

24. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 13

25. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Advertisement

Row 16

31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

32. Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 17

33. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Superspeedway night race Ally 400 lineup