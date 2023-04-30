Sunday's Mets-Braves game postponed due to rain, doubleheader set Monday

Apr 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks out after the top of the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just as was the case on Saturday, Sunday’s matchup between the Mets and Atlanta Braves has also been washed away by the rain.

The Mets announced that Sunday’s game has been postponed and will be made up as a single admission doubleheader on Monday, with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tylor Megill had been scheduled to take the ball for the Mets on Sunday, and now he’ll likely go in one of the two games on Monday. Spencer Strider will start one of those games for Atlanta.

Monday's doubleheader will be the start of a big week for the Mets, with Max Scherzer returning from his suspension and Justin Verlander primed to make his Mets debut.