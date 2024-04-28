Sunday's gossip: Walker, Neves, Lacroix, Slot, Lopetegui, Karius

[Getty Images]

Bayern Munich are planning another move for Manchester City's England defender Kyle Walker, after they failed to sign the 33-year-old last summer. (Star)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with super agent Jorge Mendes, whose clients include one of the club's targets in Benfica's 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Neves. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are set to join the race to sign Wolfsburg's 24-year-old French centre-back Maxence Lacroix this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arne Slot will be appointed as Liverpool's new head coach rather than manager in a change to the club's structure. (Times - subscription required)

West Ham's hopes of appointing former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes as manager this summer appear to be over with AC Milan close to agreeing a deal. (Guardian)

Barcelona are moving closer to signing Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 30, from fellow La Liga club Real Betis. (Sport - in Spanish)

Barcelona are planning to protect the future of 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi after proposing a new deal for the Spaniard that includes a release clause of €500m (£423.2m). (AS - in Spanish)

Ex-Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 35, believes his former club should build any future team around Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, 29. (ESPN)

Juventus are working on deals to extend the contracts of Italy forward Federico Chiesa, 26, and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 24. (Rudy Galetti)

German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 30, will leave Newcastle United as a free agent at the end of the current season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham have been forced to abandon plans to make a move for 19-year-old Real Madrid and Turkey playmaker Arda Guler, with Carlo Ancelotti saying he will stay with the Spanish club. (Express)

AC Milan are interested in signing Aston Villa's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos at the end of the season (AS - in Spanish)