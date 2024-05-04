Sunday's gossip: Ten Hag, Nunez, Antony, Olise, Raya, Potter

[BBC]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a potential candidate to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. (Christian Falk)

Liverpool's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, 24, is a target for Barcelona this summer as a replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 35. (Sun)

United are awaiting offers for Brazil winger Antony, 24, as they look to make room in their squad for Crystal Palace's England-born France youth international midfielder Michael Olise, 22. (Rudy Galetti)

Arsenal have a verbal agreement with Brentford to complete the permanent signing of on-loan Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 28, in the summer for £27m. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are hopeful assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who is set to depart this summer along with manager Jurgen Klopp, will return to Anfield in the future. (Mirror)

Manchester United intend to use England defender Harry Maguire, 31, as bait to tempt Everton into selling England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, this summer. (Star)

Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira wants club president Leila Pereira to block the sale of 17-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian to Chelsea, who have tabled a 55m euros (£47m) offer. (Goal)

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is in the running for the Ajax manager's job after the four-time European champions gave up hope of a return for Manchester United's Ten Hag. (De Telegraaf)

Getafe have opened talks with Manchester United over the possibility of striking another loan deal for 22-year-old England forward Mason Greenwood. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Juventus' Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 24, is attracting interest from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

English defender Jarell Quansah, 21, is in line for a new long-term contract after impressing during his breakthrough season at Liverpool. (Mirror)

Inter Milan are set to rival Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Bologna's 22-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee. (90 min)