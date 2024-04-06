Sunday's gossip: Phillips, Rodri, Gyokeres, Pereira, Mbappe, Motta, Lampard

Manchester City's 28-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, currently on loan at West Ham, has been lined up as one of Fulham's summer transfer targets. (Football Transfers)

Phillips could rejoin his hometown club Leeds United if they are willing to pay £30-£40m. (Football Insider)

Manchester City want to reward Rodri with a pay hike that will keep the Spain midfielder, 27, with the club for the rest of his career. (Mirror)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Viktor Gyokeres but Sporting Lisbon will not accept less than 100m euros (£85.8m) for the Sweden striker, 25. (Pedro Sepulveda)

Atletico Madrid are interested in Fulham's Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira, 28. (Sky Sports)

The Manchester United board will wait until the end of the season to make a decision over manager Erik ten Hag's future, despite pressure on the Dutchman's position. (Times)

Manchester United are interested in appointing Bologna coach Thiago Motta as a replacement for Ten Hag. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has emerged as a shock candidate to take charge of Canada's national team. (Telegraph)

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to leave Arsenal this summer, with the 25-year-old having been targeted by Newcastle United. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract for the England right-back, 25. (Football Insider)

Dinamo Zagreb have paid for a full-page advert in Spain's best-selling sports newspaper, Marca, in an attempt to persuade Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 38, to return to his first club if he decides to leave Real Madrid this summer. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain have stopped contract renewal talks with Kylian Mbappe's youngest brother Ethan Mbappe, 17, with the France Under-16 midfielder's current deal ending in June. (RMC Sport - in French)

Sevilla will look to sell top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri, with the 26-year-old Morocco striker a "target" for a number of Premier League clubs. (Marca - in Spanish)

Arsenal have joined the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich in following Barcelona B's Mikayil Faye ahead of a potential summer move for the Senegal defender, 19. (Mail)