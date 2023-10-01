Sunday's gossip: Lewandowski, Neto, Diomande, Vlahovic, Lingard, Gimenez, Malen

Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 35, remains on the list of players the Saudi Pro League wants to sign. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal hope to sign Wolves' 23-year-old Portugal forward Pedro Neto in the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Arsenal are monitoring 19-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande. (Givemesport)

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says Chelsea failed to sign 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic because they did not meet Juve's valuation. (La Repubblica via Goal)

West Ham chose not to sign England forward and free agent Jesse Lingard, 30, because of his lack of fitness. (Football Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have expressed an interest in 22-year-old Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fijaches - in Spanish)

The Saudi Arabia football federation has approached leading English Premier League referees about officiating in the Saudi Pro League. (Telegraph - subscription)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, 24, from Borussia Dortmund as he looks for a back-up option for 31-year-old Egypt winger Mohamed Salah. (Bild via Express)

Bayern Munich are in talks to re-sign 35-year-old former Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon at the end of last season. (Sky Sports Germany)

Everton are ready to offer England Under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, a new contract. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid want to sign Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain forward Nico Williams in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Juventus are set to hold talks to extend the contract of 28-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who signed a new one-year deal in the summer. (Tuttosport via Football Italia)