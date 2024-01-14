Sunday's gossip: Henderson, Guimaraes, Neves, Mejbri, Soyuncu, Munoz, Mangala, Reguilon

Jordan Henderson and the gossip logo

Ajax think they are close to sealing a loan deal for 33-year-old England midfielder Jordan Henderson from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. (Mirror)

Juventus are hopeful of signing Henderson on a six-month deal with the option to make the move permanent. (Gazzetto dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on 26-year-old Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Manchester United want to open talks with Benfica over a summer deal for 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Neves. (Mirror)

American investment group 777 Partners is losing hope of its Everton takeover bid being approved by the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Sevilla remain hopeful of signing 20-year-old Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan, although Manchester United would prefer him to join Everton. (Revolo - in Spanish)

Fulham face competition from Porto for Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu. (A Bola via Sport Witness)

Crystal Palace hope to complete a £10m deal for Genk's 27-year-old Colombia defender Daniel Munoz. (Sun)

Juventus have joined Napoli and Galatasaray in wanting to sign Nottingham Forest's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala on loan. (Sky Germany)

Brentford are in talks over a move for 27-year-old Tottenham and Spain defender Sergio Reguilon. (Mail)

Sevilla have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United's 20-year-old Colombian striker Mateo Mejia. (Fabrizio Romano)

Besiktas have rejected an offer from Wolves for 18-year-old Turkish forward Semih Kılıcsoy. (Haberturk - in Turkish)

Chelsea are ready to activate a 60m euro (£52m) release clause to sign Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao Willian. (Sport - in Spanish)

Fulham and Burnley are interested in Strasbourg's 26-year-old French defender Gerzino Nyamsi. (Football Insider)

Midfielder Jesse Lingard, 31, has sacked his agent as he looks for a new club following his release by Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City's England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, 24, is in advanced talks with Women's Champions League holders Barcelona over a free transfer at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription)

Bayern Munich want to sign Paris St-Germain's 26-year-old French defender Nordi Mukiele in next few days. (Fabrizio Romano)

Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications