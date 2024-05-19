Sunday's gossip: Gallagher, Toney, McKenna, De Zerbi, Mac Allister, Branthwaite, Greenwood, Silva

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa are interested in Chelsea's 24-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher and might use Colombia forward Jhon Duran, 20, as part of the deal. (Telegraph - subscription)

Brentford and England forward Ivan Toney, 28, is wanted by Tottenham as one of two attacking signings this summer. (Football Insider)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is a leading candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, whose future is undecided. (Guardian)

Outgoing Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is Bayern Munich's top target to replace Thomas Tuchel. (Bild)

Bayern Munich and De Zerbi have decided they will not be working together. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid want Liverpool's 25-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, although they have not made an offer. (Sun)

Fenerbahce and Besiktas want to appoint former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. (Goal)

Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in 22-year-old English midfielder Kasey McAteer, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Leicester City. (Football Insider)

Everton are preparing to receive offers for 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham interested. (Mail)

Manchester United want to sell 22-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood, who has been linked with Napoli, Juventus and Atletico Madrid after impressing on loan at Getafe. (Talksport)

Napoli have made contact with Manchester United over a move for Greenwood. (Athletic - subscription)

Borussia Dortmund are also keen on Greenwood. (Mirror)

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has prioritised the signing of 20-year-old Portugal defender Antonio Silva from Benfica. (Give Me Sport)

RB Leipzig have set the release clause for 20-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with Arsenal, at £56m. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manager Xavi says he still has Barcelona's backing despite reports that he may be sacked. (Times - subscription)