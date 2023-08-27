Sunday's gossip: Doucoure, Maguire, Cucurella, Salah, Felix, Gallagher, Amrabat, Eze

Cheick Doucoure

Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, is top of Liverpool's shortlist for a new midfielder and is valued at £70m. (Football Insider)

West Ham have re-opened talks with Manchester United over signing England defender Harry Maguire, 30. (Sun)

Manchester United have contacted Chelsea over a possible loan for Spain full-back Marc Cucurella, 26. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, has told the club he wants to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. (Rudy Galetti)

Liverpool are lining up Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, as a potential replacement for Salah. (Football Transfers)

Everton have agreed to pay more than 30m euros (£25.7m) to sign Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Udinese. (Fabrizio Romano)

England midfielder Connor Gallagher, 23, will reject a move to Tottenham in order to fight for his place at Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Ajax are in talks with Atlanta United over a deal for Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada, 22. (90 min)

Chelsea are targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Brighton have agreed a £23.2m deal to sign Lille's 19-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba. (Talksport)

Luton are exploring a possible deal to sign Newcastle's English midfielder Isaac Hayden, 28. (Mail)

Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, is set to join Sporting Lisbon from Real Valladolid. He had been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona were also keen on Fresneda but opted to sign Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 29, from Manchester City. (The Athletic)

Crystal Palace could offer England midfielder Eberechi Eze, 25, a £5m-per-year contract with a release clause amid interest from Manchester City. (Sun)

Sevilla have enquired about the possibility of re-signing France defender Clement Lenglet, 28, from Barcelona. (Marca - in Spanish)

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano is urging the board to find a solution to 27-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's future amid interest from Manchester United. (Sky Germany)