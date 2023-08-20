Sunday's gossip: Cancelo, Balogun, Tavares, Kolo Muani, Partey, Kudus, Tierney, Henderson

Joao Cancelo

There is an agreement in principle for Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 29, to join Barcelona from Manchester City on an initial season-long loan. (SPORT - in Spanish)

Chelsea have made contact with advisors to £50m-rated United States and Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 22. (TalkSport)

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, is exploring other options after a proposed move to Nottingham Forest became complicated. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Gunners have no intention of selling Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, amid interest from Saudi Pro League sides as well as Juventus and Fenerbahce. (Express)

Crystal Palace are set to make a surprise move for Manchester United's England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (Foot Mercato - in French)

West Ham United have had a bid for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, rejected by Ajax. (The Athletic - subscription required)

However, West Ham have agreed a fee of about £19m including add-ons with Stuttgart for 25-year-old Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Sky Sports)

The Hammers are interested in Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial but are unlikely to be able to compete financially with clubs from Saudi Arabia who are also keen on the 27-year-old. (Mirror)

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 31, is close to signing a new contract with Barcelona which would keep him at the club until 2028. (ESPN)

Sheffield United are exploring a loan deal for AC Milan's 28-year-old Belgium striker, Divock Origi. (Sun)

Celtic are now best-placed to re-sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 26, after Newcastle United ended their interest in the Scotland defender. (Football Insider)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25, will not leave Manchester United this summer as he wants to fight for the first-choice right-back spot at Old Trafford. (Mail)

But Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, and English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, could both leave Manchester United and are not currently being considered for selection. (Manchester Evening News)

Defender Eric Bailly could also depart, with Manchester United in talks with Fulham over a deal for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast defender. (Mail)

Leeds United plan to sell French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 23, before the end of the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha over the 28-year-old's £90m price tag. (Transfer Insider)

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are pushing to sign Paris St-Germain's Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, with an agreement between player and club already in place. (L'Equipe - in French)

Sunderland are interested in signing 20-year-old England youth striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham. (Chronicle Live)

Inter Milan are pushing to sign France right-back Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich - but Thomas Tuchel wants to keep the 27-year-old defender in Germany. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian)