Sunday's gossip: Antony, Wan-Bissaka, Dumfries, Amorim, Ederson, Hall, Gallagher

[Getty Images]

Manchester United are planning to sell Brazil winger Antony, 24, in the summer for an "acceptable" amount, with Crystal Palace's English winger Michael Olise, 22 United's top target. (Rudy Galetti via X)

Inter Milan are interested in Manchester United and England defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 26, if Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 27, is to leave the Serie A this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim will be given time to implement his playing style at Liverpool should he become their new manager. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are keen to bring in a striker to provide competition for Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 27, and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 24, with Bologna's Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, 22, among their top targets. (TeamTalk)

Manchester United have emerged as a potential summer buyer of Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 28. (Mirror)

Tottenham are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Atalanta's 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson. (TeamTalk)

English defender Lewis Hall, 19, who is on loan at Newcastle United from Chelsea, is set to leave the Blues this summer in a permanent switch to St James' Park. (Mirror)

England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, accepts he will have to leave Chelsea this summer if he is not offered a new contract before the end of the season. (HITC)