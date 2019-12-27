Sunday's game will be centered around Robert Griffin III, even if he doesn't say so

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Robert Griffin III wants to emphasize that Sunday's game between the Ravens and Steelers isn't about him. In fact, he made sure to repeat that phrase five times on Tuesday.

Griffin is set to start his first game since Jan. 1, 2017, coincidentally also against the Steelers, where he'll take over for a resting Lamar Jackson.

Since that start in Pittsburgh, Griffin has thrown just 23 passes in a regular season. And as a backup to Jackson with a rookie behind him on the depth chart, there's a clear significance of Sunday's game for Griffin - even if he won't say so.

"This game is not about me," Griffin said. "It's about the team. Those guys in front of me, those guys going out there with me every play are looking to play at a high level, looking to go out and execute. So, I'm not going to make this game about me."

Griffin has thrown just 17 passes this season, all in mop-up duty for Jackson during a blowout. He's completed 12 of those passes and has a touchdown and an interception, too.

Against the Steelers, though, his experience will be a bit different than the games he got reps in previously.

Pittsburgh is still alive for the playoffs and needs a victory to keep itself afloat for a potential wild card game. It will need a Tennessee loss, and a win over Baltimore, to make the playoffs.

Meaning, Griffin will face one of the best defenses the Ravens have seen this year without Marshal Yanda, Mark Ingram and potentially a few other key contributors.

"It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense,'" Griffin explained. "They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank' and lay down. They have everything to play for, and they have great players."

Before Sunday's game, Griffin's career has taken numerous twists and turns starting from his time in Washington where he won Rookie of The Year in 2012 through 2017, where he was out of the NFL entirely.

Now as a starting quarterback, for at least a week, he's got an opportunity to get back to where he views the level he can still play at.

"I just think he's really locked in on the details of things, taking it one play at a time, understanding what we're trying to get done in a short-term aspect on that particular play but also the big picture of what we're trying to accomplish," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He's a true pro. He comes in every day, works hard, (is a) great teammate. I'm really excited to see him this week."

There's history for backup quarterbacks earning big paydays and chances due to Week 17 finales, too.

On Jan. 1, 2012, Matt Flynn threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns with a 70.45 completion percentage against the Lions in Week 17. Flynn was in the lineup for a resting Aaron Rodgers. A little over two months later, he signed a three-year deal worth 20.5 million dollars with the Seahawks. Flynn, however, was beaten out for the starting job by then-rookie Russell Wilson.

But no matter what scenario was brought up, Griffin shot down any perceptions that the season finale was about him, and him alone.

"It's like I said, this game - I'm not going to make it about me or any of those types of goals," Griffin said. "The goal is to go out and execute at a high level."

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley might also see reps, but even still, the focus will be on Griffin. At least to start.

Since his last start nearly three years to the day, there's a level of confidence - and health - he's playing with that he simply didn't have before.

"I was playing with a broken shoulder back then," Griffin said. "I don't know if everybody knew that. But I'm healthy, and I've learned a lot. So, to be in the position I've been in the past two years, you can either be upset about it and don't work, or you're upset about it and you work. And I worked through it."

The path Griffin took, at least as of now, is mostly irrelevant. Sunday's game will be a major stepping stone in the next part of Griffin's career and could determine where he spends next season, and what his role could be.

So, Sunday's game will largely be about Griffin - whether he wants to admit it or not.

"So, I just try to be a testimony for everybody who's ever going through something to keep fighting," Griffin said. "Eventually, you'll come out on top, and hopefully you get Lamar Jackson as (your) starting quarterback and you get an opportunity to play in the last game of the year."

