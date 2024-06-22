Sunday's Euros quiz answer

The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.