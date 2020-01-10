Sunday's divisional round previews: Texans vs. Chiefs, Seahawks vs. Packers

Here is a look at Sunday’s two divisional round games of the NFL playoffs, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream these games on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Chiefs coach Andy Reid heads up an ignominious list, though he can get himself off of it.

Reid has the most career wins among any coach in NFL history without a championship. Every coach who has won more games than Reid has multiple championships. For years Marty Schottenheimer was the go-to example of a coach who won a lot in the regular season but couldn’t win a title. Reid passed Schottenheimer on the all-time wins list this season.

This is Reid’s 15th playoff appearance. We know how the first 14 ended.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Reid is undeniably a great coach. He has a better career winning percentage than Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Parcells, among others. He has posted three losing seasons in 21 years as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs. He has won double-digit games in five straight seasons, and six of seven seasons with the Chiefs.

Only seven coaches in pro football history have won more than 200 games, and it’s a who’s who of legendary coaches:

Don Shula, 328 wins, 2 championships

George Halas, 318 wins, 6 championships

Bill Belichick, 273 wins, 6 championships

Tom Landry, 250 wins, 2 championships

Curly Lambeau, 226 wins, 6 championships

Paul Brown, 213 wins, 7 championships

Andy Reid, 207 wins, 0 championships

Yes, one number on that list stands out. Reid’s football legacy won’t be complete without a title. Only three coaches from the Super Bowl era have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame without a Super Bowl ring: Marv Levy, Bud Grant and George Allen. Levy and Grant each won four conference championships. Reid has only one.

Maybe Reid will be in the Hall of Fame without a championship. But a Super Bowl title would practically clinch it.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m., Fox

Nobody is faster to check a weather forecast than a football player being sent to Green Bay for a playoff game in January.

We’ve seen snowstorms and inhumane cold weather for Packers games at Lambeau Field. Players from the Ice Bowl in 1967 complained about the effects of frostbite decades later. We all remember New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin’s face turning a scary shade of red during an NFC championship game. The elements are part of why the NFL loves winter games in Green Bay. Had the Ice Bowl been in 40 degrees, maybe it wouldn’t be remembered as one of the NFL’s greatest games.

The Seahawks get the unenviable task of traveling to Green Bay to play the Packers on Sunday. The forecast is just as much of a topic of conversation as Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

The good news for the players and fans is the weather shouldn’t be that bad, at least by Northeast Wisconsin standards.

The forecast in Green Bay for Sunday isn’t tropical, but at least manageable. The high is expected to be 23 degrees with a low of 18. Considering the kickoff time will be 5:40 p.m. Central — the NFL understands the success of bad-weather games on TV and doesn’t mind scheduling them with a better chance for snow or cold — expect it to be under 20 degrees by kickoff. There’s a 75 percent chance at precipitation, so we could get snow too.

The Seahawks aren’t used to that weather, but did experience worse recently. They played an outdoor wild-card playoff game at Minnesota in minus-6 degrees four seasons ago. The wind chill was minus-25. That was the third-coldest game ever.

If the temperature is 20 degrees, it would need to drop about another 20 degrees to break into the top 10 coldest games in Packers history. Among the memorable bad-weather playoff games at Lambeau Field was the Ice Bowl, a picturesque snow game against the Seahawks at the end of the 2007 season and a game against the San Francisco 49ers in which Colin Kaepernick played in short sleeves despite it being 5 degrees outside.

It’s hard to function in extreme cold weather and it often makes the football itself less than perfect, but we love a great bad weather game.

