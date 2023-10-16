Sunday's best in < 10 minutes
The Rangers take Game 1 of the ALCS, plus the Phillies and D-backs talk to the media ahead of the NLCS on this edition of FastCast
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
The Phillies are going back to the NLCS, thanks to Nick Castellanos and some clutch defense.
Adolis García and the Rangers knocked off the top-seeded Orioles with a clean sweep to reach the ALCS.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
What were the Giants doing at the end of the first half Sunday?
“I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel," he said.
Sunday in Week 6 brought with it another series of injuries and unexpected performances. Check out a few players who could help boost lineups in Week 7.
The Buffalo Bills are back on track ... well, maybe.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
