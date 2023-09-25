Sunday's best in < 10 minutes
Marcus Semien hits two key home runs, plus Joey Votto gets a curtain call in his final Reds home game on this edition of FastCast
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
The Raiders kicked a field goal, but then couldn't get the ball right back.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Week 4 was billed as one of the best college football slates ever. How much did our Top 10 change after a wild day of action?
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.