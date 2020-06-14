Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more

One down, one more to go.

Now that Saturday’s front half of the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader at Homestead-Miami Speedway is in the books, it’s time to get ready for the second part of the twinbill.

Today’s race will have added significance as it is the second installment of the four-race Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series.

The four drivers competing for the Dash 4 Cash – the highest finishing driver earns the $100,000 prize – are last week’s Xfinity race winner at Atlanta, AJ Allmendinger, as well as Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley.

Here’s the info for Sunday’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 12:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 5:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 10 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 11:50 a.m. The invocation will be given at 11:57 a.m. The national anthem will be performed at 11:58 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 Laps (250.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and a 19% percent chance of rain predicted at the start of the race.

LAST WEEK’S RACE: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta, defeating Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Allmendinger will take part in Sunday’s race and be one of four drivers in contention for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize to the highest finisher.

LAST RACE AT MIAMI: Harrison Burton got a great restart and led the last two laps to win Saturday’s first half of the two-race Xfinity weekend doubleheader. Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson.

SUSPENSIONS: NASCAR suspended members of the No. 98 team of Chase Briscoe after ballst fell out of his car before Saturday’s race. Suspended for the next four Xfinity Series races are: crew chief Richard Boswell), car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley.

TO THE REAR: No. 8 – Driver change (Daniel Hemric), No. 07 – Driver change (Carson Ware), No. 02 – Back-up car, Driver change (JA Avila), No. If 7 – Back-up car (Justin Allgaier), No. 52 – Back-up (Kody Vanderwal), NO. 9 – Unapproved adjustment (Noah Gragson).

STARTING LINEUP (top 15 from Saturday race inverted): Click here for starting lineup

Sunday’s Xfinity race at Miami: Start time, forecast and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com