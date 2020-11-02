Sunday Weather Plays a Major Role in Fantasy

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season will be remembered as the onset of winter. Games across the midwest were affected by rain, snow, and powerful gusts of wind. In a year that has featured more scoring than any season to date, Week 8 was a deviation from the trend of betting overs with reckless abandon and teams dropping 30 points with ease.

The biggest beneficiary of the suboptimal weather conditions appeared to be Dalvin Cook. Minnesota didn't need another excuse to feed their star running back but they took the wind in Green Bay as one anyway. Kirk Cousins attempted just 16 passes while Cook ran wild on 30 carries. He hit 163 yards and three scores on the ground while adding another score and 63 receiving yards through the air. It was one of the best fantasy performances of any player this season. Davante Adam's three-score day for Green Bay was not enough to hold off Cook and the Vikings. The Packers have now dropped two of their past three games and get the 49ers on Thursday Night Football this week.

The MVP race appears to be down to two players at the moment. Patrick Mahomes averaged nearly 10 yards per attempt versus the Jets and threw five scores. He finished the day with 416 passing yards. Mahomes dished out touchdowns to four different receivers including one to Travis Kelce who is now on pace for 12 scores. Mahomes already has an MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and Super Bowl ring after just two seasons as a starter. His biggest competition for personal accolades will be Russell Wilson.

Seattle's defense has given Wilson the distinct advantage (in terms of accumulating stats) of never affording him a comfortable lead. The Seahawks Defense has given up 25 points in all but one game this year and even Miami put up 23 on them. Because of this, Wilson and the Seattle offense have yet to score below 27 points in a game. He shredded the 49ers defense with four scores this week. After Tyler Lockett posted 200 yards and three scores in Week 7, it was D.K. Metcalf's time to shine versus San Francisco. The freakishly-fast receiver caught 12 of his 15 targets for 161 yards and two scores. Having never received a single MVP vote in his nine-year NFL career, Wilson may earn the award as a celebration of his 2020 campaign and the underrated decade of football that led up to his current season.

Pittsburgh stands alone as the only undefeated team. They went to Baltimore and knocked off the Ravens this week. The Steelers defense continued to terrorize opposing quarterbacks with two interceptions on Lamar Jackson and another two fumble recoveries from the young passer. Jackson and the Baltimore offense have regressed this year and Pittsburgh is now the No. 1 candidate to dethrone Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC.

The End of Minshew Mania?

Gardner Minshew is expected to be inactive next week while dealing with a fractured thumb and torn ligaments in his hand. The team will either start veteran Mike Glennon or rookie Jake Luton in his place. There were rumors that Minshew could be benched prior to this injury so a solid performance from either passer could translate into more starts down the road. Luton was selected in the sixth round of the draft this year. He threw for 28 scores and just three interceptions in his senior season at Oregon State.

Packers Inquiring about Will Fuller

This sounds too good to be true but the Packers have reportedly maintained their interest in trading for Will Fuller. The Texans do not have a pick in the first or second round next year so it could make some sense for the team to move on from Fuller even though he is on pace for career numbers. Aaron Rodgers is in the running for MVP this year and he's played nearly half of his games without Davante Adams. Adding Fuller to the mix would be a dream come true for fans of long touchdowns and 200-yard receiving games.

Fantasy Tricks

In the spirit of Halloween, Ben DiNucci tricked many fantasy managers into thinking they could feel safe starting Dallas players in their lineups. Ezekiel Elliott (RB31) rushed 19 times for 63 yards while adding 10 yards through the air. CeeDee Lamb (WR42) caught four balls for 27 yards. Amari Cooper (I stopped scrolling at WR75 and never made it to Cooper) caught one pass for five yards. No Dallas receiver topped 61 yards and all of them should be viewed as low-floor/low-ceiling options going forward.