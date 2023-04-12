Sunday Ticket prices set for 2023 NFL season by YouTube TV

For our YouTube TV members with a Base Plan, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is available during the presale at $249 for the season, a special launch offer savings of $100 off the retail price of $349 for the season. We are also offering a bundle option with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for a total of $289 for the season during the presale, another launch offer of $100 off the retail price of $389 for the season. Fans who sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket with the YouTube TV Base Plan will have access to not only 100+ live channels, but also every Sunday game, including local, national, and out-of-market games.

And for viewers who just want NFL Sunday Ticket without the full YouTube TV offering, we got you covered. For the first time, NFL Sunday Ticket is broadly available without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.

On Primetime Channels, NFL Sunday Ticket is available during the presale at $349 for the season, a special launch offer savings of $100 off the retail price of $449 for the season. And the bundled NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone option is available during the presale at $389 for the season, another launch offer of $100 off the retail price of $489 for the season.