Sunday tee times moved up, TV schedule adjusted at Sony Open

Tee times were pushed forward two hours for Sunday's final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, because of the threat of inclement weather later in the day and into Monday.

Playing split tees, the first threesome will go out at 1:30 p.m. ET (8:30 a.m., local time), with the last group out at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel's adjusted TV schedule is as follows (all times ET):

1-3PM: Golf Today

3-4PM: Golf Central

4-8PM: Sony Open, live final-round coverage

8-9PM: Golf Central