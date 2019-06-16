Sunday’s schedule for Trucks, Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway

Today is Father’s Day and even though the Cup Series is off this weekend, there’ll still be NASCAR racing at Iowa Speedway.

Lots of racing, in fact.

Due to Saturday night’s rainout of the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, today will feature a rare same-day, same-track doubleheader at the 7/8-mile paved oval in Newton, Iowa

The rescheduled Trucks race will take the green flag shortly after Noon ET, while the CircuitCity.com 250 Xfinity Series race will go off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 75 degrees and an 11 percent chance of rain at the start of the Trucks race. Later in the day, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 14 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – Trucks garage opens

11:30 a.m. – Trucks driver introductions

12:10 p.m. — M&Ms 200 Truck Series race; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two laps (FS2)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5 p.m. – Driver introductions

5:38 p.m. – CircuitCity.com 250; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)