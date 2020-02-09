Sunday schedule at Daytona

Hey, NASCAR fans, let’s go racing today!

We’ll kick things off at 12:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway with qualifying to set the front row for next weekend’s Daytona 500.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A total of 43 cars will make attempts to start the 62nd edition of the Great American Race.

The remaining 38 spots for the 40-car starting lineup will be determined in Thursday’s Duels. Three teams will go home that day and will not make the race.

At 3 p.m. ET this afternoon, the first NASCAR Cup race action of the season takes place in the Busch Clash, an 18-car, 75-lap non-points exhibition. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner.

According to wunderground.com, the temperature at the start of The Clash will be 70 degrees with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks:

Sunday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

12:30 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying impound; single car/one lap (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Busch Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @JerryBonkowski