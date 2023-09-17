Sunday Rewind: Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10

Across the country Saturday, unranked opponents threatened teams at the top of the polls.

Georgia, the consensus No. 1 team, trailed South Carolina by 11 points at halftime before rallying for a 24-14 win.

Florida State, which thrashed LSU on Labor Day weekend and since ascended to No. 3, survived a 19-point rally by Boston College to hold on for a 31-29 victory.

Texas, coming off a landmark win over Alabama that pushed it to as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, had a letdown. It was tied with Wyoming after three quarters before scoring three touchdowns in the final quarter for a 31-10 triumph.

That’s all to say that Ohio State’s 63-10 rout of Western Kentucky stood in contrast to the series of close calls suffered by other national championship contenders.

The Buckeyes took a step forward, putting up an onslaught of points in the second quarter to overwhelm the Hilltoppers and cruise to a win.

Here are more stats and observations.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, in his first game since being named the Buckeyes' starter, was almost perfect from the pocket, completing 19 of 23 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Star of the game

Kyle McCord justified the decision by Ryan Day earlier in the week to make him the Buckeyes’ full-time starting quarterback. Outside of a fumble, McCord was almost perfect from the pocket, completing 19 of 23 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Other standouts

Cornerback Denzel Burke’s strong start continued. He broke up two passes in the first half and forced a fumble in the third quarter that bounced into the end zone, where it was recovered by Tyleik Williams for a touchdown. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg also had 10 tackles, his first double-digit tackling effort this season.

Turning point

Western Kentucky wasn’t out of it as the second quarter waned. It was eating game clock, converting on a fourth down, and approaching midfield as it trailed by two scores. But as it went for it again on fourth down at its 40-yard line, it turned it over on downs with quarterback Austin Reed’s pass nearly intercepted. The Buckeyes capitalized as Chip Trayanum took off for a 40-yard touchdown run to open the following series and move ahead of the Hilltoppers, 28-10. It turned especially one-sided from then.

Second-guessing

McCord would like his turnover from the first quarter back. Holding the ball for too long in the pocket, he was caught by defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler on a strip-sack. The pass rush closed in on him faster than expected.

Repercussions

The lopsided victory should invigorate the Buckeyes in the aftermath of underwhelming wins over Indiana and Youngstown State. The 63 points were more than they had in their first two weeks combined. A week before a top-10 matchup, they needed the confidence boost.

Playoff forecast

An emphatic win over the favorites in Conference USA and an offense that figures to have one of the highest scoring averages in the FBS this fall doesn't hurt a resume.

Confidence calculator

8/10. The Buckeyes should continue to feel better about themselves. Not only did they put together their most complete performance to date, but they also had the most convincing win of any of the top contenders on Saturday.

Numbers to know

0.82: With an offense scoring 49 points on 60 total plays, Ohio State averaged 0.82 points per play against Western Kentucky.

4: After converting only three of 11 third downs with 4 yards or less to go in the first two weeks, the Buckeyes kept the chains moving on all four of their third-down short-yardage situations.

13: The Buckeyes had 13 big plays, those defined as passes of at least 15 yards and runs of at least 10 yards.

19: Ohio State’s defense created 19 havoc plays, a combination of sacks, tackles for loss, pass breakups and forced fumbles. It matched the total from the first two weeks against Indiana and Youngstown State.

35: With 35 points in the second quarter, Ohio State scored the most it had in any quarter since 2019.

Depth chart development

Miyan Williams, who was the running back largely complementing TreVeyon Henderson for the last two seasons, has appeared more entrenched as the third back in the rotation. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that he appeared in the backfield, and all five of his carries came in the final 15 minutes. Henderson and Chip Trayanum got the workload through the first three quarters.

Knee-jerk message board threads

“Day refuses to be successful in the second half.” - theozone.net

“Gonna throw this out there the SEC is pure garbage” - bucknuts.com

Who’s next

The Buckeyes are headed to hallowed ground next weekend, visiting the venerable Notre Dame Stadium for only the third time in school history, following previous trips in 1996 and 1936. The matchup will be one of top-10 teams as the Irish also handled their business against Central Michigan in a 41-17 win. Neither side seemed to be looking ahead to their primetime clash.

Final thought

Tyleik Williams’ fumble recovery for a touchdown and Jermaine Mathews’ pick-six made were splashy highlights, but the Buckeyes' stops on third down were what allowed them to hold Western Kentucky in check. The Hilltoppers converted only three of their 16 third-down attempts and weren’t much better on fourth downs (three of six). When Jim Knowles’ unit is at its best, it’s stingy in these situations. Knowles' last defense at Oklahoma State in 2021 was one of the best on third down, and Ohio State jumped from No. 100 to No. 8 in the FBS last fall in his first season coordinating the Buckeyes.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football analysis on Buckeyes' win over Western Kentucky