Sunday Rewind: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The list spans three-quarters of a century.

All of Ryan Day’s predecessors at Ohio State lost at least once at Purdue, dating back to Wes Fesler in 1947.

That includes Urban Meyer, Luke Fickell, Jim Tressel, John Cooper, Earl Bruce, Woody Hayes and Fesler who all saw their teams ensnared in a trap in the heartland of Indiana.

The history loomed over Day’s first trip to Ross-Ade Stadium at the helm of the Buckeyes.

But no house of horrors awaited them. No inexplicable loss was on the horizon against the Boilermakers, so well known for upsets that decades ago they received a moniker referring to them as “Spoilermakers.”

The Buckeyes, who were close to three-touchdown favorites, routed Purdue in a 41-7 win, their most emphatic victory over a Big Ten opponent this season, preserving Day’s unbeaten career record (34-0) over unranked foes.

“We had to have a plan for that,” Day said. “I talked to the team all week about how, if you want to be a championship team, you got to be competitive stamina, you got to be competitive excellence, you got to bring it every week. That’s playing in the Big Ten.

Here are other observations, plus some statistics from the game.

Star of the game

Kyle McCord delivered two touchdowns in the early goings that allowed the Buckeyes to get off to a faster start than in previous weeks and put to rest any attempt at an upset by Purdue. Ohio State moved into cruise control as a result.

Other standouts

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau continued wreaking havoc in the backfield, twice getting to Purdue quarterback Hudson Card in the second quarter, the second time coming when he combined for the sack with Jack Sawyer, who also had 1.5 sacks. Running back Dallan Hayden had a performance that mirrored his effort at Maryland last season when he came in due to injuries and shouldered the load. He had 76 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Turning point

The opening drive from Purdue had Ohio State’s defense on its heels, moving 44 yards to reach the Buckeyes’ 31-yard line. But on third-and-8, Card overthrew a pass to backup tight end Drew Biber on a fade route down the seam, leaving the Boilermakers to try a field goal from 48 yards. But Julio Macias hooked the attempt way wide left, and the Buckeyes responded with a touchdown drive. It never was never really competitive after that point.

Second-guessing

Among Ohio State’s scholarship running backs, Hayden was the only one without a carry before Saturday, a result of his spot on the depth chart and plans to redshirt. But after he stepped up in relief with one of the Buckeyes’ best rushing performances this fall, it’s fair to wonder whether he should have been fourth- or fifth-string in the first place. His vision makes a difference.

Repercussions

The Buckeyes handled their business, but they now face more injury concerns after Denzel Burke, their shutdown corner in the first half of the year, left for the locker room in the third quarter, and Chip Trayanum, their bruising running back, was sidelined after being shaken up by a hit in the first quarter. The injuries might turn out minor, but no update was immediately given, leaving them to hang over Ohio State.

Playoff forecast

The Buckeyes’ last trip to West Lafayette resulted in their sole loss in 2018, an October upset so dramatic that it kept them from reaching the College Football Playoff. Well, they avoided anything close to a repeat of history.

Confidence calculator

8/10: Purdue is too ravaged by injuries, too early in a rebuild under Ryan Walters, to reveal much about the Buckeyes.

Numbers to know

3: Sacks by the Buckeyes, marking a single-game season-high.

4: Drops by Ohio State's receivers, including three by Marvin Harrison Jr.

5: Consecutive games with a tackle for loss by defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

20: Points in the first half by Ohio State’s offense, which had scored a combined six points over the first and second quarters in its past two wins over Maryland and Notre Dame.

163: Rushing yards for Ohio State, the most since it ran for 204 yards in a non-conference win over Western Kentucky last month.

Depth chart development

Xavier Johnson remains a Swiss Army knife for the Buckeyes. He filled in as the starting slot receiver for Emeka Egbuka, catching a pass dumped off by McCord in the third quarter and turning it into a gain of 21 yards. Johnson also shouldered some of a banged-up backfield’s workload with five carries for 39 yards.

Knee-jerk message board threads

“Have lost all momentum they would take into Penn St.” – theozone.net

"Sorry Ohio State needs a quarterback" – bucknuts.com

Who’s next

It is possible that Ohio State will have two top-five matchups with Big Ten East opponents over the next six weeks. The first comes next weekend when Penn State, which is also 6-0, heads to Columbus. The matchup will not only have a dramatic influence on the division and playoff race, but it will also provide the best barometer for the Buckeyes’ preparedness for their season finale against archrival Michigan.

Final thought

The strip-sack of McCord late in the third quarter kept Ohio State from a rare feat. The Buckeyes had been on pace for their first shutout since a 42-0 win over Cincinnati 2019 and first against a Big Ten opponent since a 56-0 blowout over Rutgers in 2017. The fumble allowed the Boilermakers to take possession at the Buckeyes’ 20-yard line, favorable field possession leading to their only touchdown of the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football analysis from rout of Purdue