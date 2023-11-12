Sunday Rewind: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3

Ryan Day has feasted on Michigan State.

Since taking over Ohio State in 2019, his teams have repeatedly routed the Spartans, winning by an average of five touchdowns.

Saturday night was no exception as the Buckeyes prevailed in a 38-3 trouncing.

Ohio State’s average margin of victory of 35 points over the Spartans is the highest against any Big Ten opponent in the Day era.

Coach Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes are 10-0 after a 38-3 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The lopsidedness stands in contrast to the experience of his predecessor. Urban Meyer lost twice to Michigan State, which spoiled OSU's unbeaten seasons in 2013 and 2015, and his five wins against them came by an average of 16 points.

Meyer’s tenure overlapped with the peak of former coach Mark Dantonio's success in East Lansing, a track record that has not been replicated.

The Spartans are bound for their third losing season in four years and are at the bottom of the East Division, spiraling after the firing of Mel Tucker in September amid sexual harassment allegations.

The closest game between Day and Michigan State was when Dantonio was in his last season at the helm in 2019. The Buckeyes won, 34-10, and the annual meetings have grown only more uncompetitive since.

Here are some more stats and observations:

Star of the game

Marvin Harrison Jr. looked like a serious candidate for the Heisman Trophy, catching seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdown and running for a 19-yard score on a reverse on the opening series. The Buckeyes’ first three drives all ended with Harrison in the end zone.

Other standouts

For a second straight week, quarterback Kyle McCord threw three touchdowns, and his 335 passing yards were a career-high. Tight end Cade Stover reemerged as a weapon in the passing game with seven receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. All of them in the first half. Cornerback Davison Igbinosun had two pass break-ups.

Turning point

When cornerback Denzel Burke brought down Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser for a loss of 2 yards on a third-and-3 on the Spartans opening drive, it prompted them to settle for a field goal. But Jonathan Kim’s 56-yard attempt went wide left and returned possession to Ohio State, which added another touchdown to go up by two scores, piling up points in a hurry.

Repercussions

A fast start by the Buckeyes, resulting in touchdowns on five out of their first six drives, allowed them to go on cruise control, resting several starters in the second half of a blowout. It was the most lopsided game for Ohio State in a month.

Playoff forecast

The case for Ohio State to hold the top spot in the rankings has largely centered on its resume with victories over Notre Dame and Penn State making for a collection of wins stronger than those of the other unbeaten contenders. But the Buckeyes also looked the part of the No. 1 team against Michigan State with its most emphatic win to date.

Confidence calculator

9/10. The Buckeyes jumped on an opponent from the onset with an explosive offense that looked as dangerous as in previous seasons, giving them a jolt.

Numbers to know

8: Average yards per play for Ohio State, its highest against a Big Ten opponent this season.

14.3: Third-down conversion percentage by Michigan State, the second-lowest against the Buckeyes this year. (Penn State converted on just 6% of its third downs.)

36: Furthest yard line on the Buckeyes’ side of the field reached by the Spartans over their 11 drives.

149: Receiving yards for Harrison, the fourth time in five games he has surpassed 100 yards.

200.1: Pass efficiency rating for McCord, a career high for a start in a conference game.

Depth chart development

The Buckeyes started a true freshman in their secondary for the second straight week. After Jermaine Mathews Jr. replaced Denzel Burke at cornerback at Rutgers, it was Malik Hartford who stepped in for Josh Proctor against Michigan State. Hartford made four tackles and was in longer than his previous start against Youngstown State in September when he was replaced by Ja’Had Carter following the first series.

Who’s next

The Buckeyes host Minnesota next weekend for their final home game of the season and their last matchup before their trip to Michigan. The Golden Gophers were seen as contenders in the West Division in the preseason, but have dropped two in a row, including a 49-30 loss at Purdue that puts them out of the picture and also in jeopardy of missing a bowl game. They need to upset either Ohio State or Wisconsin to become bowl eligible.

Final thought

This was the latest point in a season the Buckeyes have hosted a night game. All of their previous November night games had been during the first weekend of the month. But the colder temperatures did not keep many away. The announced crowd of 105,137 was the second-largest this fall behind only the 105,506 they drew for Penn State last month.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football analysis from Buckeyes win over Michigan State