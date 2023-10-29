Sunday Rewind: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10

MADISON, Wis. — There was a familiar aura to Ohio State’s 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the superstar wide receiver who has emerged as a viable Heisman Trophy candidate, papered over the cracks in a spotty offense, scoring two of the Buckeyes’ three touchdowns.

It was the sixth time in seven games that Harrison surpassed 100 receiving yards, the last three with Emeka Egbuka sidelined.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves the field following the Buckeyes' 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

The limited scoring also mattered little as a result of a stingy defense.

Ohio State surrendered no more than a touchdown for the third consecutive week.

In situations where the Buckeyes have needed a stop, they have gotten one, as in the closing sequence of the first half when the Badgers faced a third-and-goal at their 1-yard line, but a shovel pass to running back Braelon Allen was snuffed out by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, leading to Wisconsin settling for a field goal.

Over eight games, the Buckeyes have allowed their opponents to reach the end zone on only nine occasions.

They have not dominated opponents in the same fashion as past seasons, lacking the offensive fireworks, but have largely remained in control.

Here are more stats and observations from Ohio State’s win at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night.

Star of the game

Harrison could share the recognition with TreVeyon Henderson, who returned from injury to rush for 162 yards and a touchdown and catch four passes for 45 yards. His 207 total yards of offense were more than half of the Buckeyes’ 407 total.

Other standouts

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led the Buckeyes with seven tackles, including stopping Allen as part of the goal-line stand late in the second quarter. Defensive end Jack Sawyer had a career-high six tackles, plus a forced fumble, and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams broke up a pass for the fourth time in five games.

Turning point

Wisconsin came out of halftime and marched 75 yards into the end zone to tie the score at 10. But the Buckeyes responded with their own touchdown drive, a series led by quarterback Kyle McCord who completed all four of his passes over the possession, including connecting with Harrison for the score. It was the moment Ohio State reasserted control.

Second-guessing

McCord made a puzzling decision on a first-and-goal at the Badgers’ 9-yard line late in the first quarter, rolling outside the pocket and throwing a pass into double coverage for freshman Carnell Tate. It was picked off by Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman. The pass should have been thrown away, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day later said. An incompletion would have given Ohio State two more cracks at the end zone in the early goings.

Repercussions

The most scrutinized facet on either side of the ball for the Buckeyes has been the ground game. Ohio State had ranked 101st in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense through Week 8. But the return of Henderson offered a glimmer of hope before entering the final month as his presence provided a jolt and an opportunity to find answers.

Playoff forecast

In their last chance to make an impression on the selection committee before the inaugural CFP rankings are released Tuesday, the Buckeyes weren’t overwhelmingly dominant, but they added to a resume that is more complete than any of the other top contenders. In addition to two top-15 wins, they have prevailed in four road games.

Confidence calculator

8/10: The Buckeyes are still running hot and cold on offense. As Henderson was up this week, McCord was down. No change here.

Numbers to know

3: Turnovers committed by the Buckeyes, their most since Justin Fields was intercepted three times in a win over Indiana in 2020.

5: Rush attempts by Henderson that gained at least 10 yards.

14: Margin of victory by Ohio State, its widest at Camp Randall Stadium since a 23-7 win at Wisconsin in 2000.

81.1%: Percentage of the Buckeyes’ total offense accounted by Harrison and Henderson.

226: Passing yards by McCord, his fewest in nine career starts.

Depth chart development

Jordan Hancock made his second straight start, though in a different spot in the secondary. In last week’s win over Penn State, he filled in for Denzel Burke at cornerback, while he stepped in for Sonny Styles as the nickel safety at Wisconsin, giving the Buckeyes an extra boost in pass coverage. Hancock also got his first sack on a blitz.

Knee-jerk message board threads

“Shades of 2002 grit with this defense and the offense making plays along the way.” – theozone.net

"If McCord Doesn’t Get His Act Together, We Aren’t Winning the Natty This Year." – elevenwarriors.com

Who's next

The Buckeyes remain on the road with an upcoming trip to Rutgers next weekend. The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start since joining the Big Ten with a 6-2 record, and the metrics back that up. Sports-Reference.com’s Simple Rating System, which factors scoring differential and strength of schedule, ranks this as Rutgers’ best team since 2006, a season that marked the height of Greg Schiano's first stint in Piscataway.

Final thought

The Buckeyes’ health was trending in an upward direction this week, leading Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke to return. But wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was held out for another week, and several close calls followed against the Badgers. Quarterback Kyle McCord was limping. J.T. Tuimoloau writhed in pain after colliding with fellow defensive end Jack Sawyer. Safety Lathan Ransom was carted off to the locker room. McCord and Tuimoloau played through their issues. Ransom also returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter and was standing. There was a physical toll to prevail in Madison.

