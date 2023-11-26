Sunday Rewind: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Before a third consecutive loss to Michigan, a setback that marked its longest losing streak to its archrival in 26 years, Ohio State had a chance to rewrite the narrative in the recent history of The Game.

It was an opportunity that emerged in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal that ensnared the Wolverines and resulted in a three-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh imposed by the Big Ten.

The alleged operation, as overseen by Connor Stalions, a former recruiting staff member, cast doubt on the legitimacy of Michigan turning around a rivalry that had been one-sided for two decades.

Stalions had devised an impermissible scouting system to steal signs from future opponents since at least 2021, a period coinciding with the Wolverines’ resurgence under Harbaugh, leading to the consecutive wins over the Buckeyes.

A win on Saturday by Ohio State would have made that run of success inseparable from the impropriety and provided the Buckeyes with a reasonable excuse for previous setbacks.

But a 30-24 loss to Michigan in the 119th meeting between the bitter rivals, both ranked in the top-three, did little to change perceptions.

The trends only continued.

Michigan had the better rushing attack, out-gaining the Buckeyes, 156-107, and wide receiver Roman Wilson piled on to the past shots at Ohio State’s lack of toughness.

The Wolverines’ last possession spanned 13 plays over seven minutes, bleeding clock and resulting in a field goal that put them ahead by six points and left the Buckeyes with only a minute to mount a potential game-winning touchdown drive.

Even without Harbaugh on the sideline, leaving offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as the acting head coach, it was the same old story.

Here are more stats and observations from the Buckeyes’ loss:

Star of the game

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy outplayed Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord as he was turnover free and completed 16 of 20 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Other standouts

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put the Buckeyes within a field goal of the Wolverines, among his five receptions for 118 yards. It was his eighth 100-yard receiving performance in 12 regular-season games.

Turning point

On the play after right guard Zak Zinter was carted off with a leg injury in the third quarter, Michigan running back Blake Corum took off to his left for a 22-yard touchdown, giving the Wolverines a jolt of energy and broke a 17-17 tie.

Second-guessing

Decisions by Ryan Day not to go for it on two fourth downs in the first half contributed to the Buckeyes being in an early hole. The first instance was when they faced a fourth-and-1 at their 46-yard line in the first quarter, opting for a punt. The second was on a fourth-and-2 at Michigan’s 34-yard line in the final seconds when they sent out kicker Jayden Fielding to attempt a 52-yard field goal that went wide left.

Repercussions

The loss was a whammy for the Buckeyes, who will go a third straight season without winning the Big Ten and are at risk of missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. Day is also now 1-3 against Michigan, a record that will only raise the fan base’s temperature.

Playoff forecast

While the Buckeyes made the playoff in similar circumstances last season, finishing 11-1 with only a loss to Michigan, there is a deeper group of contenders, making it unlikely they take the back door this time around.

Confidence calculator

7/10: Ohio State hung with Michigan, which is bound for the playoff if it prevails in the Big Ten championship game, but came up short in critical moments.

Numbers to know

2: Turnover margin in favor of Michigan, which twice picked off McCord.

3.3: Percentage of havoc plays caused by the Buckeyes, marking a season-low.

4: Consecutive drives in the second half that the Wolverines scored a touchdown or field goal.

7.1: Yards per play allowed by Ohio State in the second half.

100: Fourth-down conversion percentage by the Wolverines, who were successful on all three attempts.

Depth chart development

Ty Hamilton continued to start at defensive tackle over Mike Hall Jr., who returned from an unspecified injury that had sidelined him against Minnesota the previous week. Hamilton had two tackles, whole Hall had four as part of the rotation.

Who’s next

The Buckeyes are in limbo for a week as Michigan will meet Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Their postseason fate is intertwined with other results. Barring an unexpected amount of chaos that puts them in position to make the playoff, they’ll head to another New Year’s Six bowl.

Final thought

Ohio State’s conservative game management stood in contrast to the aggressiveness by Michigan, which introduced a few new wrinkles in the second half. It used backup Alex Orji as part of a running quarterback package in the third quarter, then dialed up a trick play to open the fourth quarter with running back Donovan Edwards’s 34-yard pass to tight end Colston Loveland set the Wolverines up in the red zone. The moves paid off, while the Buckeyes were hesitant to take many gambles.

