Sunday Phoenix Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info

After 35 races and 12,278 miles of racing across the country, the Cup season concludes Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will vie for the championship. Larson and Hamlin seek their first series crown. Elliott and Truex go for their second.

Sunday also marks the end of Chip Ganassi Racing, which has been sold to Trackhouse Racing, the last race before the Next Gen car debuts next season,, and the final race for former champion Brad Keselowski with Team Penske.

Details for Sunday’s Phoenix Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:27 p.m. by executives from Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Xfinity and GEICO. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:34 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. … The Dierks Bentley concert is at 1:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:45 p.m. … Championship 4 driver introductions are at 3:01 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Chaplain Alex Johnson of the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base at 3:19 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Emmy and Tony Award winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth at 3:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 190.

TV/RADIO: NBC coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m., leading into race coverage … The NASCAR America Post-Race Show follows on NBCSN at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock Premium

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 7 p.m. Saturday

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won in March at Phoenix, leading the final 25 laps. Joey Logano placed second. Denny Hamlin was third. Chase Elliott won last year’s championship race to claim his first series title. Brad Keselowski was second. Joey Logano finished third.

