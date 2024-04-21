Persistent rain cancels Charlotte Knights game, South End events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning and happy Sunday! After some scattered showers, we are expecting low temps and rain to turn Sunday into mainly a washout.

Several events in the area have already been canceled including the Charlotte Knights contest and South End’s Camden Commons event.

Drier weather and noticeably cooler temperatures return on Monday as we enter the new week. Next week looks mainly dry outside of possible showers on Wednesday.

As for Sunday, steady rain moves in, and temperatures drop marginally down into the low to mid-60s. Wet weather is expected throughout the day with some of the rain being moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s. The good news is that we do not expect much if any strong storms for the region.

The wet weather should clear out by Sunday night with clearing skies on the way for Monday. Temperatures will start off much cooler with lows down in the 40s to start the week with highs in the mid-60s. We should back up into the mid-70s by Wednesday along with some scattered showers possible as another weak front moves through.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the second half of the week along sunny skies. In the meantime, get ready for some wet weather on Sunday!

