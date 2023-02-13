Sunday Night Freestyle: Patrick Mahomes does it again, Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs victory over Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The duo analyze what the victory means for Kansas City, the performance of each team's offense and defense, the controversial holding penalty and finish things off with a look at the key upcoming offseason decisions for each team.

00:30 - General takeaways: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes overcame a high ankle sprain he suffered three weeks earlier to defeat the Eagles at the buzzer in Super Bowl LVII.

7:00 - Charles and Frank discuss the controversial defensive holding call on James Bradberry at the end of the game, and both agree that the penalty was actually the correct call.

18:00 - Eagles offense: Jalen Hurts had a great game and probably deserved Super Bowl MVP.

24:50 - Chiefs offense looked unstoppable. Charles and Frank give Head Coach Andy Reid a lot of credit for scheming so well against an elite Eagles defense.

37:30 - Chiefs offseason preview: how Kansas City can keep the dynasty rolling in 2023

43:45 - Eagles offseason preview: how Philly can build around Jalen Hurts for the future

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVII REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor