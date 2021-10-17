Offensive tackle Zach Banner will have to wait at least another week to make his 2021 debut.

Banner tore his ACL early in the 2020 season and was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. But he has been declared inactive for Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Otherwise there were no real surprises on Pittsburgh’s inactives list. The club will also be without quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Buddy Johnson, and defensive tackle Carlos Davis on Sunday.

On the other side, the Seahawks have placed quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve with his finger injury, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games. Quarterback Geno Smith will make his first start since he was with the Giants in 2017.

The Seahawks listed cornerback John Reid, center Dakoda Shepley, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe, tight end Tyler Mabry, and defensive end L.J. Collier as their inactives.

Sunday Night Football: Zach Banner inactive for Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk