‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 3 Rating Slip A Notch From Week 2, Up Double Digits From 2017

It wasn’t a blowout but Detroit Lions won comfortably against the New England Patriots on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, maintaining a lead throughout the game to finish 26-10. That translated into a 13.6 rating/23 share in the meter market households (excluding live streaming).

That was off by a fraction from the 13.8/24 in the early numbers for last week’s Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants and the lowest overnight delivery so far this season. The three SNF games to date have drawn 14.4, 13.8, 13.6 rating.

Still, last night’s game was up +18% from SNF‘s Game 3 last season (Washington Redskins – Oakland Raiders), which hit a then-season-low 11.6/20 at the height of the fall 2017 players protests during the national anthem, and the highest-rated Week 3 game since 2015. It is the second consecutive game to post a double-digit gain vs. 2017.

The NBC SNF overnight ratings for Patriots-Lions peaked at 14.3/24 in 2nd quarter (9-9:30pm ET). Patriots home market Boston delivered the highest rating, 31.1.

