Sunday Night Football: Von Miller active, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle inactive

Bills edge rusher Von Miller was inactive as a healthy scratch last week, but he’s back for Week 18.

Miller is officially active for Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Dolphins. Miller said during the week that the Bills made the right decision in making him inactive last week, as he wasn’t playing up to his standard.

In 11 games this year, Miller has just three total tackles with three QB hits this season. He has not recorded a tackle for loss or a sack.

For Miami, running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Jaylen Waddle are inactive with their respective injuries. They were questionable, but reports indicated that they were not expected to play.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, cornerback Ethan Bonner, offensive tackle Kion Smith, tight end Tyler Kroft, and quarterback Skylar Thompson are Miami’s remaining inactives. Thompson is the Dolphins’ emergency third quarterback.

Buffalo's inactives are running back Latavius Murray, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and safety Damar Hamlin.

Buffalo clinched a playoff berth with Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee earlier on Sunday. But the winner of Sunday’s game will take the AFC East title and the conference’s No. 2 seed in the postseason.