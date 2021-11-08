We’ll all have to wait for Von Miller‘s Rams debut.

After the Rams acquired the star edge rusher from the Broncos this week, Miller is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Titans.

Miller had been listed as questionable with his ankle injury. He was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, but did not participate on Wednesday or Friday. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Miller would likely be a game-time decision.

Miller did not play in last week’s Broncos matchup against Washington with the same injury.

The Texas A&M product has 4.5 sacks this season but hasn’t recorded one since Week Four.

Quarterback Brycen Hopkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, and tight end Brycen Hopkins are also inactive for L.A.

As for the Titans, receiver Josh Reynolds won’t be able to participate in a happy homecoming. After spending his first four seasons with the Rams, Reynolds signed with Tennessee in the offseason but is inactive for Sunday. Cornerback Greg Mabin, fullback Tory Carter, linebacker Rashaan Evans, guard Nate Davis, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, and defensive end Amani Bledsoe are also inactive for the Titans.

However, receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) are both active. They were questionable entering Sunday.

Sunday Night Football: Von Miller inactive for Rams-Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk