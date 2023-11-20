Sunday Night Football: Vikings lead Broncos 10-9 at halftime

Minnesota started Sunday night's game with a turnover, but the club came back to take a 10-9 lead over Denver into halftime.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs threw a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Josh Oliver and Greg Joesph hit a 34-yard field goal for Minnesota’s 10 points. Wil Lutz hit two 31-yard field goals and then a 52 yarder as time expired in the second quarter.

The Broncos were able to open the scoring because Dobbs fumbled on Minnesota’s opening drive. On third-and-1, tight end T.J. Hockenson lined up under center and pitched it to Dobbs who took the carry to his left. But the QB was hit hard and lost the football, allowing Denver to take an early lead.

The Vikings have made a concerted effort to run the ball, with Alexander Mattison taking 10 carries for 50 yards. Ty Chandler has 30 yards on six carries.

But Dobbs is 11-of-13 for 126 yards with a touchdown.

The Vikings have had a couple of snap problems with Dobbs and center Garrett Bradbury, with Dobbs fumbling two of them. But the quarterback was able to recover both to prevent a turnover.

The Broncos didn’t get much going throughout the half, but did put together two scoring drives in the second quarter. The club is 0-of-5 on third down, has five first downs, and has just 16 rushing yards. Russell Wilson is 13-of-17 for 132 yards. Courtland Sutton leads with two catches for 38 yards.

Denver will receive the second-half kickoff.