Sunday Night Football: Travis Kelce touchdown gives Chiefs 13-10 lead

The Chiefs and Chargers are going back and forth on Sunday Night Football, with Kansas City taking the lead back early in the second quarter.

Tight end Travis Kelce got in the end zone for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game, giving his club a 13-10 advantage.

Kelce and Mahomes got a big play to keep the drive going on third-and-8 in Kansas City territory, with Mahomes hitting the tight end for a 38-yard gain to the Chargers’ 39-yard line.

Then after a penalty pushed Kansas City back, Mahomes began the second quarter with a 40-yard bomb to Jody Fortson that set up the offense at Los Angeles’ 4-yard line. The throw and catch were both outstanding.

On first-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Kelce caught a short pass and high stepped his way into the end zone to put Kansas City ahead.

On the other side, Chargers receiver Mike Williams is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He caught a pass on the sideline but came up limping after it in the first quarter. Williams had been out since suffering the ankle injury in Week Seven.

